TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will perform a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The Brava Piano Duo of Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter will play “Poulene: Piano Concerto for Two Pianos. New works by George Halsell and Scott Farkus will be featured. The symphony will also perform the first movement of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5,” Delibes’ “March and Procession of Bacchus,” Ewazen’s “Hymn for the Lost and the Living” and Zimmer’s “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Dunkley Music, Deseret Book and the CSI Fine Arts Center.
