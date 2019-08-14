{{featured_button_text}}
Magic Valley Chorale

The Magic Valley Chorale practices at the College of Southern Idaho.

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale invites you to join the choir for the fall semester of 2019.

Registration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in Room 133 of the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building. Rehearsal will start that evening at 7 p.m. All rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.

Membership dues are $10 per semester — to be paid at registration. The concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Conducted by Carson Wong, the chorale will perform the Christmas portion of Handel's "Messiah." 

