The Magic Valley Chorale is back

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale will present its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

The chorale will be singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s "Messiah," selected carols and other selected pieces.

The chorale is directed by Carson Wong and accompanied by Sue Miller.

Registration for the chorale will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in the Fine Arts Building choir room.

Rehearsals will be held each Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Registration is $10 for the semester. All interested singers are welcome.

