TWIN FALLS — It’s that time of year again.
Your heart is racing.
Your palms are sweaty.
Could it be love? Or are you anticipating making last minute plans again on Valentine’s Day?
With the holiday fast approaching next week, here are a few suggestions and tips to keep you in your sweetheart’s good graces. You might want to order your flowers now.
In late January, flower orders were already coming in at one Twin Falls flower shop.
“This year they are starting to order early,” said Elizabeth Lehmann, owner of Canyon Floral. “Most years it’s a last minute holiday and this year they are getting ahead of things and ordering early.”
Lehmann theorized the early planning could be because of the area’s population increase.
“As the area grows, people realize they need to get ahead of the rush,” she said.
Another good reason to plan ahead?
If you wait until Valentine’s Day, delivery will not be an option. And you won’t be able to customize your order.
“We can only schedule so many people in,” Lehmann said. “When they wait until last minute we have products available for them but they have to choose something in the cooler and take it with them.”
When it comes to flowers on Valentine’s Day, roses are always a favorite.
“There is a certain group that always wants roses and there always will be,” Lehmann said.
But she said there is also an increased interest in flowers such as ranunculus and anemones.
At Canyon Floral, Valentine’s Day orders can range from $25 to $200.
“It just depends on the person and how important that holiday is for them,” Lehmann said. “Everyone has a different budget.”
Dining out is another popular option for couples.
If you are worried about long wait lists, calling ahead for reservations is key.
Elevation 486 is giving diners a week to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
“Some people can’t come in on Valentine’s Day or we get overbooked on Valentine’s Day,” said hostess Tayler Bretz.
Couples can dine for $70, and that includes a glass of champagne, an appetizer, soup or salad, a choice of one of eight entrees and a dessert to share.
If you want to dine on Valentine’s Day, you better call soon. Bretz said they have a huge list for Valentine’s Day already.
“We get very full very quickly,” She said.
Still, Bretz urged diners to call anyways to see what is available. Cancellations do happen and a spot may open up.
“The food is the best here in Twin Falls,” Bretz said. “And we have an awesome view of the canyon, which makes it the perfect romantic spot.”
Looking for a Valentine’s Day experience beyond flowers and dinner?
Plan ahead and take a drive north to the Wood River Extreme Skijoring Association’s races at 81 Browning Lane in Bellevue. Races start at noon Feb. 15 and Feb. 16. Tickets are $5 for adults and food and beer are available on site. Your heart might skip a beat as you watch as skiers fly through courses while being pulled by a horseback rider.
Nothing warms the heart more than a moonlit stroll. But you’ll want to dress warm on this excursion and wear your snowshoes.
The College of Southern Idaho Outdoor Recreation is hosting a guided Valentine’s Day snowshoe trip at 7 p.m. in the South Hills. Outdoor Recreation will cover snowshoeing techniques, ascending and descending hills, and nighttime winter travel. Snowshoes, snowshoe poles and headlamps will be provided. Community members are $35 a couple. To sign up, contact Christa at 208-732-6697. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for a nighttime hike. Transportation is provided but limited. The van leaves CSI at 6 p.m. Participants can also meet the group at the Magic Mountain parking lot at 7 p.m.
Love is funny and this popular show brings it to the stage.
The Relationship Show returns for its sixth year at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15 at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are $15.
Hometown comic Heath Harmison and others will retell one lucky couple’s love story through improv.
