'The Independents'

'The Independents' will show in Ketchum on Monday.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM —  The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will screen "The Independents" two days prior to the Sweet Remains concert.

It will show at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.

"The Independents" was written and directed by the Sweet Remains’ Greg Naughton in 2018, and stars Naughton with band members Brian Chartrand and Rich Price. The three will be there after the film to answer questions about the process of filming and perhaps even to sing a song. 

With over 35 million plays on Spotify, "The Independents" is not a band-documentary but a fictionalized comedy/drama inspired by the trio’s real-life experiences together. The Hollywood Reporter hailed it “an extremely engaging film ... (that) subverts all the cliches of the star-is-born story." The Omaha Film Festival awarded it their grand jury-prize for Best Feature Film 2018.

Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members. To buy tickets, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10373618?mc_cid=cbe61ec92a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

To see the trailer, go to vimeo.com/253262536?mc_cid=cbe61ec92a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

