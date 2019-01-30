KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will screen "The Independents" two days prior to the Sweet Remains concert.
It will show at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
"The Independents" was written and directed by the Sweet Remains’ Greg Naughton in 2018, and stars Naughton with band members Brian Chartrand and Rich Price. The three will be there after the film to answer questions about the process of filming and perhaps even to sing a song.
With over 35 million plays on Spotify, "The Independents" is not a band-documentary but a fictionalized comedy/drama inspired by the trio’s real-life experiences together. The Hollywood Reporter hailed it “an extremely engaging film ... (that) subverts all the cliches of the star-is-born story." The Omaha Film Festival awarded it their grand jury-prize for Best Feature Film 2018.
Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members. To buy tickets, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10373618?mc_cid=cbe61ec92a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
To see the trailer, go to vimeo.com/253262536?mc_cid=cbe61ec92a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.