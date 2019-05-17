The concert sold out in just under an hour, moving somewhere in the neighborhood of 40,000 tickets. There is no word on whether another show will be added. Based on how Brooks stadium events have been handled in the past, if that happens, the second concert would be one day earlier: Friday, July 19.
Will Idaho Gov. Brad Little ask Brooks for another show? After the country star recently sold out a Minneapolis stadium in advance, he added another concert, saying it was because of a formal request from Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.
Stay tuned. Considering that this show sold out immediately without Boise State announcing whether beer and wine will be sold, I’d say it bodes extremely well for a second concert. (And let’s be honest: It’s strange that BSU has not clarified plans regarding alcohol sales by now.) Here’s what my marketing strategy would be for a second show: Announce that beer and wine will be sold, then put it on sale.
Everybody wants to see Garth Brooks at Albertsons Stadium on July 20, right?
But nobody wants to overpay for concert tickets by accidentally purchasing them from resellers.
So stop Googling randomly for tickets. Unless, of course, you want the thunder to roll — on your wallet. You might accidentally get roped into buying from “friends” in low places.
To answer a couple of other questions I’ve gotten from readers?
Yes, all seats will be reserved. (I’m repeating that, because apparently a rumor went around about seats being general-admission.)
And no, Boise State has not announced whether there will be beer and wine sales inside the stadium. (The last word I got from BSU was seven days ago: “... Those details are being finalized and will be announced later.”)
