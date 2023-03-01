The Dilettante Group of the Magic Valley are gearing up to put on their next show this weekend.

The group, directed by Lori Henson, will be performing “Titanic: The Musical.”

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Theater. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $15.

According to the group’s president, Blake Burton, they did this musical years ago and the group loved it. Though Burton wasn’t in the group at the time, he said that this play has been talked about many times over the years he’s been involved with the group.

The musical is sometimes compared with the James Cameron-directed movie of the same name, but Burton said it’s not quite the same.

“It’s the same tragic story with a different storyline,” Burton said. “The movie and musical share some of the same names, but other than that, it’s totally different. There’s no Jack and Rose story.”

Blake is playing a real-life character named Henry Etches who is the head steward, in charge of the ship’s butlers, waitresses, and bell boys. He also survived the Titanic’s sinking.

“It was fun reading about him and his experience and to know he was an actual person,” Burton said.

Henson, who directed the play the last time the group performed the musical, said it’s a totally different energy this time.

A live orchestra accompanied the actors at the last performance, she said.

“They weren’t the same caliber as the performance on stage which is why we decided to start using tracks,” she said.

The cast has about 52 people and the youngest is 2 years old — that’s because Henson doesn’t want to put a limit on who can participate.

“We are truly the most community-minded group,” Henson said. “We love to have a full family involved. Some couples could never make time to do a show like this if their child wasn’t welcome.

“I have no problem with people bringing their kids to rehearsals or even being in the show. It makes a culture for people to come even if they have kids.”

Henson said that they are also a very welcoming group to those who have no theater experience. Burton, who has been in the group for about 10 years, had no theater experience before getting involved.

“It’s been one of my favorite pleasures, to watch these people who have never done anything like this in their life, and they are just scared to death but then have blossomed,” Henson said.

“It’s important (to include people like this). I think it’s what will help us grow.”

Close 1 of 8 Titanic: The Musical Actor Vern Lattin performs during a rehearsal of "Titanic: The Musical" on Feb. 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. The group did this musical years ago and have wanted to do it again ever since. Titanic: The Musical Director Lori Henson, right, directs the cast of "Titanic: The Musical" during a rehearsal on Feb. 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. This is Henson's second time directing this musical, though she directs many of the shows put on by The Dilettante Group of the Magic Valley. Titanic: The Musical A flyer for "Titanic: The Musical" sits with costumes and props at a rehearsal on Feb. 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. The last time the group performed this show was the last time they used a live orchestra. They have since used recorded tracks. Titanic: The Musical Members of the Dilettante Group of the Magic Valley rehearse for "Titanic: The Musical" on Feb. 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. Titanic: The Musical Tana Bowcut, left, and Troy Henson, rehearse for Titanic: The Musical on February 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. Titanic: The Musical A boy in costume watches the rehearsal of Titanic: The Musical on February 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls.