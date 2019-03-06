KETCHUM — As part of its Big Idea project “Unraveling: Re-imagining the Colonization of the Americas,” the Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a talk about the aftermath of colonialism in another part of the world: India.
“The Consequences of Colonialism” will be a conversation between the center’s curator, Dr. Courtney Gilbert, and longtime Ketchum resident Gail Bawa Odmark, who lived through the 1947 partition of India. This special free event will be at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum.
Born in the city of Lahore in what is now Pakistan, Odmark experienced firsthand the upheaval created by the British colonial administration’s decisions as they withdrew from the region after nearly a century of British crown rule. She will share memories of her childhood in Lahore, the violence of partition and her family’s experiences as they fled to safety in England and later in Kolkata, India, where she spent the remainder of her youth. The talk will also include photographs from Odmark’s family albums as well as images of artwork she has made in response to her memories of life in India.
“I’ve known Gay for more than a decade, and I am deeply interested in the way she’s used her artistic practice as a means for processing her memories of India,” Gilbert said in a statement. “Her story offers such a personal perspective on the impact of colonialism that we felt our community would enjoy hearing directly from Gay as part of a larger conversation about how colonial histories get told — and who tells them.”
