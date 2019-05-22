KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts invites members of the community to a special opening event for the 2018–2019 Classroom Enrichment Exhibition, “Deepen the Discussion,” from 4 to 7 p.m. May 30 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
The visual arts exhibition, which explores how art deepened student learning throughout the year, will be on view from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 and 31 and from noon to 3 p.m. June 1 at the museum. Featured student artwork was created by these classes:
- Hemingway Steam School — seventh-grade math
- Silver Creek High School — ninth- to 12th-grade socio-emotional curriculum
- Wood River Middle School — sixth-grade social studies and math, seventh-grade math and eighth-grade science
- Wood River High School — ninth- and 10th-grade English
- Carey School — 10th- and 11th-grade English
The “Deepen the Discussion” exhibition showcases artwork created by students who participated in projects associated with the center’s Classroom Enrichment Program during the school year. This innovative arts integration program brings professional museum educators and teaching artists into the schools to work with non-arts classroom teachers at the secondary level in developing a project and co-teaching an element of planned curriculum through a hands-on art project.
Enrichment projects are offered annually to core subject teachers and sixth- to 12th-grade students across the Blaine County School District. These projects provide students with new tools for interpretation and problem-solving; encourage three-dimensional learning, critical thinking and self-expression; and deepen student engagement with academic course material.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.