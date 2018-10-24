OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council production of "The Christmas Schooner" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Howell's Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley.
Directed by John Paskett, the cast includes: Alan Nelson, Angela Williams, Nolan Jenks, Bryce Wardle, Denny Davis, Eric Wardle, Dave Jones, Cindy Jones, Jennifer Cook, Cody Gouchnor, Ammon Jenks, Colleen Wood, Theresa Jenks, Natalie Wardle, Rowan Jenks, Olivia Baker and not pictured — Addie and Kylie Ricks.
"The Christmas Schooner" is based on the true story of an immigrant family. It celebrates their pioneering spirit, ebullient joy in living every day to the fullest, courage, commitment to family, faith, and the belief that “Our blessings aren’t ours to keep; they’re meant to be passed along.” The musical score has been praised by critics as “richly melodic,” “haunting,” “charming,” “folk-like” and “exquisite.” You will laugh and you may cry.
Tickets are $10, and reservations are recommended — call 208 677-2787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
