'The Biggest Little Farm' shows Nov. 14.

KETCHUM — As part of its current Big idea Project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online,” the Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present “The Biggest Little Farm” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
“The Biggest Little Farm” is a 2018 award-winning documentary film that chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren California farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature.
Through dogged perseverance and a willingness to embrace the many challenges of moving back to sustainable and integrated farming practices, the Chesters unlock and uncover a bio-diverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons and our wildest imagination. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, “The Biggest Little Farm” provides a blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.
“While this film is unbelievably gorgeous, it also delivers a vital message about farming practices,” Kristine Bretall, the center’s director of performing arts, said in a statement. “As we’ve been exploring this Big Idea about changing economies, we felt it important to include the changes that have occurred in farming as well. The Chesters’ desire to have a farm that upends conventional farming practices results in some roadblocks that would bring most of us to our knees. Their steadfast determination is inspiring, and the results they achieve are simply astonishing.”
Tickets are $10 for center members and $12 for non-members — available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org or by visiting the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
