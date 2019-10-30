KETCHUM — Back by popular demand, “The Biggest Little Farm” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov 14 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. The film is part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea Project “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.”
“The Biggest Little Farm” chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature.
Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature’s conflicts, the Chester’s unlock and uncover a bio-diverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons and their wildest imagination.

Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, “The Biggest Little Farm” provides a vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.
Tickets are $10 for center members and $12 for non-members.
To buy tickets, go to ci.ovationtix.com/159/production/1017458.
