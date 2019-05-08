{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS

Tubbs Berry Farm is known for beekeeping, a large pumpkin patch and, of course, delicious strawberries. Now it wants to show you how to also live off the land.

The first Backyard Homesteader’s Fair will be a chance to roll up your sleeves and get to work. There are three workshops every hour, farm owner Heidi Tubbs said.





 

The classes are taught by community members who are masters in their fields. It’s a chance to connect with local clubs and organizations to build skills, Tubbs said.

Classes include topics such as beekeeping, raising goats, breeding rabbits, making bread, preserving food, using solar power and more.

“A lot of these skills aren’t things that are readily accessible,” Tubbs said. “Education is never a bad thing.”

Outside of the workshops, there will be a petting zoo and playground. Guests can also check out the bee observation area and dive inside a hive. Tubbs Berry Farm’s signature honey raspberry pulled pork will be available at the concession stand.





 

The Homestead Fair is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tubbs Berry Farm, 1150 SouthPark Ave West in Twin Falls. A single day pass costs $35, a two-day pass is $49. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at tubbsberryfarm.com.

