The Aveda Institute of Twin Falls was turned into a runway “trashion show” on a recent evening.

For the ninth outing, Avenda students spent countless hours on outfits to show off on the runway. Several themes — including nightmares — emerged during the evening.

The event featured “trash” that had been repurposed into “fashion.” All the proceeds go to Idaho Rivers United.

PHOTOS: Aveda's 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show Aveda's 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show The 9th Annual Trashion Show