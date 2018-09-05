TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and the Full Moon Gallery will host a free open house for “The Art of Teaching” exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Enjoy beautiful works of art, great conversation and refreshments. The event is sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame.
Featured will be the creative expressions of over 20 area school art teachers and Full Moon Gallery artists. It will run through Oct. 27.
Area school art teachers are often overlooked in their abilities as creative artists in their own right. Featured artists are:
Melissa Allen — Buhl High School; Mary Amstutz, Seve Isaacs and Gordon Sorenson — Canyon Ridge High School; Lindsay Ashmead and Marc Hiscox — Jackpot schools; Tami Aufderheide — Kimberly schools; Jacob Carder, James Haycock and Camille Johnson — Twin Falls High School; Leslie Coggins — Lighthouse Christian School; Keith Farnsworth — Jerome High School; Karen Fothergill — Filer schools; Paul Hanson and Jason Hicks — Xavier Charter School; Frank Kiska — Gooding High School; Victoria Lock — Valley schools; Brad Nebekar — Wendell High School; Leslie Redhead — Declo schools; LeAnne Sasser Collins — Acorn Learning Center; Tammy Scott — Hagerman schools; and Christine Sorenson — Harrison Elementary School.
Full Moon Gallery artists are: Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Jessica Larsen, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Stephen Poppino, Bev Stone, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Corinne Slusser and Leon Smith.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
