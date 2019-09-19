TWIN FALLS — Belinda Davids is not Whitney Houston.
If one closes their eyes and hears Davids sing, they might not be so sure of that seemingly obvious fact. But Davids will still be the first to remind people that she is not Houston.
“There is this misconception that I want to be Whitney Houston,” Davids said. “It’s completely not the point. The point is for me to show you how amazing she was.”
The South African singer started listening to Houston when she was around 8 years old. She constantly listened to Houston; she learned to sing by listening to the pop star. Davids isn’t trying to replicate Houston’s sound — that spot-on impression is just the way she learned how to sing.
“It goes so deep for me — this is the woman who taught me how to sing,” Davids said.
Davids was selected by Showtime Management out of almost 15,000 other entrants from across the globe to embody the legendary singer. She became a part of “The Greatest Love of All” show when it launched in 2013, the year after Houston died. Since then she’s won BBC TV’s “Even Better Than The Real Thing“ musical contest in 2017, she was the winner of of the first International Special Recognition Award at the 2019 National Tribute Music Awards and has toured all over the world.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Greatest Love of All” kicks off the Arts on Tour 2019-2020 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the CSI Fine Arts Center. This is the first of the seven-show series, which features musicians from varying locations and musical stylings. There are few seats left reserve. Tickets for “The Greatest Love of All” are $38 for adults and $14 for students in high school and younger; a season pass is $163. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
The two-hour production takes audiences through Houston’s hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” and more.
When scheduling shows for the Arts on Tour series, the College of Southern Idaho Director of Community Enrichment Director Camille Barigar strives to maintain artistic quality, she said. “The Greatest Love of All” is one of the shows with higher energy and offers more of a spectacle.
“Nobody is Whitney Houston, but she’s as close as you can get,” Barigar previously told the Times-News.
Right now, Davids’ life is consumed by numbers. She performs six nights a week, each performance is two hours long, she has to sing 21 songs, there are seven costume changes every show and she has four months left in her tour. It can be an exhaustive amount of work.
To maintain her voice, Davids avoids caffeine, alcohol and all acidic food. The show has introduced dancing, which challenges the artist to stay physically fit.
“I’m not a dancer, I’m a singer,” Davids said. “It’s a lot of hard work. That sweat that you see on stage is hard work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.