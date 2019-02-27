TWIN FALLS — How do you celebrate 60 years of community musical theater?
Do you go for a dramatic, introspective piece? Or do you perform a show that will get everyone wanting to sing along?
For the Dilettantes, the answer was obvious: You play a show that is a ton of fun.
The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley will perform “Mamma Mia” from Thursday to March 3 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
“I’d like to say it doesn’t matter, that we make every show great, but we wanted a show that was a lot of fun,” director Lorie Henson said. “We try and meet these expectations the audience has but we want to sprinkle our own things throughout the show.”
“Mamma Mia!” is the story of bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan tackling the mystery of which of three men could be her father. She invites them to her wedding without telling her mother, Donna Sheridan. As engaging as the plot is, the real star is the music.
This is the 20th show that Henson has directed for the Dilettantes; she started directing in 1999.
“Nowadays there’s a lot of theater in town,” Henson said. “I think the community recognizes that the Dilettantes are the granddaddies. People like that they are part of something special.”
This is Meghan Burnham’s first show with the Dilettantes, she is portraying Sophie Sheridan. She said that the small rehearsal space helps to bond the cast. It’s noticeable during the musical pieces when every cast member sings along even if they aren’t performing.
“This show is just fun, it brings a lot of generations together,” Burnham said. “It has everyone singing along.”
For some, this show was an excuse to come back to Dilettantes theater. Camille Barigar, portraying Donna Sheridan, said that her last Dilettantes show was almost 15 years ago.
“The ABBA music and this cast were an escape for me,” Barigar said.
Rehearsals have taken place for seven weeks, said Laura Leavitt, who portrays the rich three-time divorcee Tanya Chesham-Leigh.
It’s an incredible process to see a show come together, Leavitt said.
“At the beginning, you panic and wonder if the show is going to come together,” she said. “It’s amazing to see. I’m so amazed at the talent of this cast. I’m hoping some of their talent rubs off on me.”
