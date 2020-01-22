Ringside rumble
The 43rd annual College of Southern Idaho Cowboy & Cowgirl Boxing Smoker returns Saturday at the CSI Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are ringside $30, reserved floor $18, mezzanine $18, reserved bleacher $15 and general admission $10.
Tickets will be $2 more at the door. Get your tickets at the CSI Expo Center, Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, Shoe & Tack Shop in Jerome and EZ Money Auto in Burley.
Bringing the August heat
This show is three years in the making and you won’t want to miss it. “August: Osage County” opens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Center. This show is equal parts funny, vicious and endearing. It gets an F-bomb warning, which means to expect very coarse language, adult themes, sex and drug use references. Tickets are $15.
‘Frozen Jr.’
You’ve seen the movie. You know the music. Now see it again on stage.
Ovation On Stage presents two youth casts in “Frozen Jr.” Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at the Orpheum Theater.
