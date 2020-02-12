Funny valentine
"The Relationship Show" returns to the Orpheum Theater at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You will laugh as a couple's love story is reenacted live on stage by improv comedians.
All you need is love
Southern Idaho Pride has invited vendors, groups and services to Windbreak 55 for a night of self-love. Treat yourself to drink specials from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday while shopping for new jewelry, viewing local art and making crafts with Hands On. There will be door prizes and a raffle. All profits go to support Southern Idaho Pride Inc. and future community events and services.
Strong women
A musical celebration of "Strong Women of Early Idaho" at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Public Library. Idaho folklorist and musician, Gary Eller will be there to present and perform songs for an evening of music and history.
