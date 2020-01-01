Start your resolution
A timed 5k run or walk is being held Saturday on the Canyon Rim Trail. No matter how fast or slow you go, this event is free and open to the public. The group will be meeting near the I.B. Perrine statue at 8:50 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start. The event is hosted by the Bring parkrun to Twin Falls Facebook group.
Ballroom dancing
Spend your first Friday of the new year dancing. Free ballroom dancing begins at 6 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive in Twin Falls.
Moon walk
Trek through Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve with snowshoes from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. The walk is 1.5 miles and snowshoes are available. Sign up in the visitor center on the day of the walk. Group size is limited to 30 people.
