Tetona's Best Bets: Rodeo, rocks and tumbleweeds

Broncs and bulls
Put on your boots and grab your hat. The College of Southern Idaho will be hosting an intercollegiate rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. Tickets are $10 In advance, $12 at the door and $5 For children. Tickets can be purchased at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley and Anita's Buck-N-Bar in Kimberly.
Calling all rock hounds
Magic Valley Gem is holding a show featuring rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Admission is $1 for adults and children will be admitted for free.
Green day
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early in Shoshone. The annual St. Patrick's Day parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Iron Horse Saloon. You will want to stay for the tumbleweed race. Yes, actual tumbleweeds. There will also be a potluck dinner and children activities.