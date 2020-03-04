Tetona's Best Bets: Music, shopping and serious laughs

Sounds of spring

The College of Southern Idaho jazz groups and CSI Madrigals have been teaming up for a free spring jazz concert for more than 10 years. This year's collaboration starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the CSI Fine Arts Center. The college's new jazz guitar ensemble also will present their debut performance. The concert is free, but donations to the CSI Music Scholarship Fund are appreciated.

Shop till you drop

Pick up a few gifts for yourself or others at the Spring Vendor and Craft Show at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome. The event features local artists, crafters and vendors all in one place for you to shop. Products for sale include items your home, jewelry, purses and baby items. Admission is free.

Serious laughs

"Rhinoceros" opens at 7:30 p.m. tonight with shows nightly until Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center Theater. Tickets are $10 and $5 for students and seniors.

Zinnie Harris, in her new version of Ionesco’s "Rhinoceros," brings audiences to Europe and its politics today. "Rhinoceros" is presented by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments. Tickets are available at the CSI Box Office or online at tickets.csi.edu.

