{{featured_button_text}}

Jive on

JIVE is back with its 2020 Winter Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School. There is also a 1 p.m. matinee show on Saturday. The show choir will perform songs from musicals such as Wicked, Rent, the Descendants and more. Tickets are available at tfsd.ticketspice.com/jive or at the door.

Best of the best

The Young Ambassadors have performed all around the world and are returning to Twin Falls. Brigham Young University’s Young Ambassadors are performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center. The group is celebrating 50 years of performances. Young Ambassadors feature 20 of BYU’s best singers and dancers, and 10 of BYU’s finest instrumentalists in the Young Ambassador Showband. Tickets are $15.

Winter Dreamland

Lucids Winter Dreamland Drag Show starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. N. This is a 21 and older event. Doors will open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8. Winter Dreamland will feature performances by local drag kings and queens.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments