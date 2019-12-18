Hello, again, Magic Valley readers. I was the Experience Magic Valley editor two years ago. Since then, I have been a stay-at-home mom. But now I’m also stepping in to help take over for departing journalist Bowen West to keep you in the loop of what’s happening in Magic Valley events.
Have family in town? Or don’t know what to do with the kids on Christmas break? Don’t worry, even though Christmas is quickly approaching, there are still a lot of events to enjoy to get you in the holiday spirit.
You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!
If you’re like me, it just doesn’t feel like Christmas unless you’ve watched “A Christmas Story.” Now you can see the classic movie in musical form. Set in the 1940s, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his desperate desire to find a BB gun under the tree on Christmas morning. Ticket prices are $10 balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Scavenger hunt
The Rock Creek Christmas Light Display is hosting a scavenger hunt for home school families on Friday, and the public is welcome to attend. The scavenger hunt starts at 6:30 p.m. and is a list of lights and items found in the lights display. A printed list will be available as you enter the display or you can go to the Rock Creek Christmas Lights Facebook page. The public can view the free light display at 3048 N. 3800 East in Hansen from 5 p.m. to midnight each evening during the Christmas season.
Storytime with Santa
Santa will be reading stories at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library. There will be cookies and hot cocoa. And Santa will stay for photos after storytime, even though he’s very busy this time of year.
