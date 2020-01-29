{{featured_button_text}}

Death by Chocolate

It’s a chocolate lover’s dream. The 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center. Attendees can sample chocolate treats made by local chefs and vote on the best in various categories. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Powerful Voices

This singing competition benefits the 5th Judicial District CASA Program and the Most Powerful Voice will be decided in two nights of singing performances. The 10 finalists from Friday’s 7 p.m. Preliminary Night will compete for the title of Most Powerful Voice and the $500 grand prize at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Finals Night. Tickets for both nights are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door of the Orpheum Theater.

Let’s go to the library

Take the whole family to the library on Saturday. The Twin Falls Public Library is celebrating International Take Your Child to the Library Day. The activities start at 10 a.m. and attendees can play games, read books and make crafts.

