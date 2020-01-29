Death by Chocolate
It’s a chocolate lover’s dream. The 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center. Attendees can sample chocolate treats made by local chefs and vote on the best in various categories. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Powerful Voices
You have free articles remaining.
This singing competition benefits the 5th Judicial District CASA Program and the Most Powerful Voice will be decided in two nights of singing performances. The 10 finalists from Friday’s 7 p.m. Preliminary Night will compete for the title of Most Powerful Voice and the $500 grand prize at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Finals Night. Tickets for both nights are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door of the Orpheum Theater.
Let’s go to the library
Take the whole family to the library on Saturday. The Twin Falls Public Library is celebrating International Take Your Child to the Library Day. The activities start at 10 a.m. and attendees can play games, read books and make crafts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.