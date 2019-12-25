Celebrate 2020 early
Hwy 30 Music Fest Presents "Country-Rock, Country-Pop. Country without a box" at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Turf Club in Twin Falls. The night features musician Kimberly Dunn and tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to Hwy30MusicFest.com.
Beer and Yoga
Holidays have you stressed? Relax with some beer and yoga at 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Company in Twin Falls. Contact Connect Your Dots Yoga at 208-421-2988 to reserve your spot. There are about 15 to 20 spots available. The class will be taught by Sean Casner and costs $10. The class comes with a drink of your choice that can be redeemed anytime.
Between the Eves
Warm up and unwind at the library Monday evening. The library is holding its thirteenth annual Between the Eves, a night of Hawaiian-themed family friendly fun from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday. There will be games, movies, crafts and treats. For more information, call 208-733-2964 ext. 200.
