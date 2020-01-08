{{featured_button_text}}

Here comes the bride

Brides-to-be won’t want to miss this downtown event. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Radio Rondevoo. Brides (and grooms) can connect with more than 50 wedding and party industry professionals all in one building. Think of it as one-stop shopping in two days.

Winter blues busters

Cabin Fever Day is another two-day event worth checking out. From free bowling to free swimming to free scuba diving lessons, the whole family can find something fun to do this weekend.

Filling empty bowls

Paint a bowl for a good cause on Sunday. Empty Bowls Painting Party will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hands On.

Participants can buy and paint a bowl and donate it to South Central Community Action Partnership’s soup dinner. A total of 250 bowls are needed by Feb.15.

