Tetona's Best Bets: A work of art, dueling pianos, and local theater

The College of Southern Idaho's woodworking and welding programs are holding their annual sale at the Herrett Center on Friday. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the auction will begin at 3:30 p.m. Admission for this event is free and open to the public.

Enjoy a night of live music with Bobby Keys Dueling Pianos at 9 p.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company. A $10 ticket charge per person will be added the night of the show. Limited seating is available. Call to reserve your spot in advance of the show.

The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12.

