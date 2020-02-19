Masquerade and martinis
The Rotary Club of Twin Falls After Hours presents the eighth annual Martini Tasting/Masquerade Ball Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon Crest Event Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Roaring '20s ; attendees will dress in costumes and masks to sample martinis and vote for their favorites. Purchase tickets at rotaryafterhours.com.
Night of music
Magic Valley Symphony presents David Eyler, guest conductor and percussion soloist, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students.
24-hour Theater Project
Fifteen local performers will form three teams on Friday night. They have 24 hours to create an original one-act play. Then they must be ready to perform that play before a live audience at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are $10.
