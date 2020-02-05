{{featured_button_text}}

Love story

Canyon Ridge Theatre presents “The Bookstore” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 through Feb. 15 at Canyon Ridge High School. It’s a whimsical story about love lost and found again inside a magical bookstore. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $7 with a student/teacher ID.

Spirit week

The College of Southern Idaho is celebrating homecoming week. The community is encouraged to attend the homecoming games as the CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams take on Snow College at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dress theme for the game is black out, so wear black clothing.

Coffee and music

Twin Beans Coffee Company welcomes Jordan Thornquest back for a night of music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

