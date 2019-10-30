{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Learning photography is within your reach. Join American landscape photographer Terry Halbert for his instructional digital photography class which is a follow-up to the boot camp held in July. “Your Next Step” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Perrine Conference Room at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

Improve your digital photography skills in this small, hands-on class, see a new artistic vision of the world and meet fellow photographers. You will learn about the following:

  • Exposure
  • Composition and light
  • Digital workflow
  • Building an equipment kit
  • Displaying and showing your work

The cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $135 for non-members.

Before attending, review Terry’s 12 Tips for understanding.

For more information, call 208-734-2787.

