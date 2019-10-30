TWIN FALLS — Learning photography is within your reach. Join American landscape photographer Terry Halbert for his instructional digital photography class which is a follow-up to the boot camp held in July. “Your Next Step” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Perrine Conference Room at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
Improve your digital photography skills in this small, hands-on class, see a new artistic vision of the world and meet fellow photographers. You will learn about the following:
- Exposure
- Composition and light
- Digital workflow
- Building an equipment kit
- Displaying and showing your work
The cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $135 for non-members.
Before attending, review Terry’s 12 Tips for understanding.
For more information, call 208-734-2787.
