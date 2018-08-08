Magic Valley Camera Club
Colin Randolph, president of the Magic Valley Camera Club, takes a photo Nov. 4 at Castle Rocks State Park near Almo.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Landscape photographer Terry Halbert will present a photography boot camp, “Start with the Foundation,” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place.

Topics include knowing your equipment, photo composition and how to share your artwork.

The price is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $45 for non-members.

To reserve a spot, call 208-734-2787.

Watch for “Your Next Step” on improving your digital photography in October.

