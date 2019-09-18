KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer a printmaking workshop designed for teens in grades six to 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Taught by Sun Valley native Marne Elmore, the “Playing Cards — Modern Old School” workshop is the first in a series that seeks to bolster teens’ self-confidence with self-expression through art making.
Elmore is an artist and printmaker who grew up in the Wood River Valley. She lives and works in Boise where she enjoys making art — focusing on relief printmaking, painting and drawing.
Participants will design, carve and print their own playing cards while considering the power of ink on paper in the digital age. The class will use relief printmaking to consider the role of one of the oldest forms of game-playing in today’s technological world.
You have free articles remaining.
“As part of our workshop series for teens, we’ll also offer a landscape photography workshop in January 2020 and a painting workshop in the spring,” Susie Quinn Fortner, visual arts education program coordinator and center teacher, said in a statement.
Tuition for the workshop is $10. Advance registration is required. To reserve a space — limited to 12 participants — call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
The Crisis Hotline is offering scholarship funds to Blaine County teens hoping to attend art workshops hosted by the Sun Valley Center of the Arts. To apply for a scholarship, contact the center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.