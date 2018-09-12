Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SUN VALLEY — In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created TEDx — a program of locally organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

The TEDx Sun Valley event — “Changing the Current” — will be 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road.

TEDTalks video and live speakers will combine to spark discussion in a small group environment on issues such as modernizing the educational system, fighting fire with finance and using cannabis to help society.

To purchase tickets, go to tedxsunvalley.com. For more information, call 415-595-5662 or go to the website.

