TWIN FALLS — We all know the stories of “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs,” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” but have you ever stopped to think about the wolf’s point of view?
The Twin Falls Ballet Company and the Revolution Academy of Dance will perform “The Tales of the Big Bad Wolf” at 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. There you can see the other side of the stories and experience entertainment for the whole family.
Matinee performance tickets are: $8 adults and $5 children. Evening performance tickets are: $10 adults and $7 children. Children three and younger are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.