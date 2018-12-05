Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — We all know the stories of “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs,” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” but have you ever stopped to think about the wolf’s point of view?

The Twin Falls Ballet Company and the Revolution Academy of Dance will perform “The Tales of the Big Bad Wolf” at 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. There you can see the other side of the stories and experience entertainment for the whole family.

Matinee performance tickets are: $8 adults and $5 children. Evening performance tickets are: $10 adults and $7 children. Children three and younger are free.

