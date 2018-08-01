TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Professor Shane Brown will lead a spring break trip to Spain and Portugal in March 2019, with Community Enrichment Director Camille Barigar assisting.
An informational meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Center, Room 119.
In Portugal and Spain, every step is a history lesson from Lisbon's Moorish labyrinth of narrow streets to Seville's impeccably preserved mosaics. The trail of breathtaking views and architectural wonders continues in Madrid — a city of Muslim, Jewish and Christian influences. In Barcelona, step inside the imaginative architectural mind of Antoni Gaudí.
This 11-day trip will include the four cities with a mixture of professionally guided tours and free time to explore each of the destinations.
Prices will include airfare, transportation, room and board and entrance into museums.
For more information, go to https://www.efcollegestudytours.com/professors-tr.../2145572JA or email sbrown@csi.edu or call 208-732-6774.
