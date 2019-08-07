TWIN FALLS — With the Magic Valley Symphony tuning up for its 60th anniversary season, diamonds will be the order of the day.
Amy Toft, the symphony’s director of development, has been making the rounds of area service organizations such as the Rotary Club, Kiwanis and Lions. Last Thursday, she brought musicians to the Optimist Club luncheon at 9 Beans and a Burrito to promote upcoming concerts.
Raffles of diamond earrings will be part of each concert, scheduled for October, November, February and April at the College of Southern Idaho, Toft said.
The Magic Valley Symphony formed in 1959, after the Dilettantes theatrical troupe put on a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” A live pit orchestra provided the music, Toft said.
“The orchestra had so much playing, they became the Magic Valley Symphony,” she said.
Toft said the musicians and those who work behind the scenes are all volunteers.
“We all do it for the love of music,” she said.
That includes making sure the concerts defy the concept of “boring,” she said. “We’re doing our best to make it more fun.”
Brayden Norwood, 17, and Max Hollomon, 17, brought their trombones to play selected duets for the Optimist Club. Both are members of the symphony’s youth orchestra and main orchestra.
When asked by club members about how they learned the positions to move the slide, Max replied, “It’s muscle memory.”
Brayden then demonstrated how he learned the positions when he first started playing five years ago.
Both enjoy the opportunity to play with the symphony.
“My favorite thing is the fourth-grade concert,” Toft said. Going into its fourth year, the program was inspired by Every Kid in a Park. Youngsters from schools across the Magic Valley are invited to a concert — this year set for Oct. 13 — where they can “conduct” the symphony using a baton, which is actually a glow stick. The students have a chance to meet the symphony musicians, too.
“They line up out the door,” Toft said of the excitement.
While previous years were focused on Twin Falls schools are nearby towns, Toft is determined to bring in students from every school in the Magic Valley, to create a need for a special early performance, in addition to the regular concert.
Tickets for the concerts are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for children, Toft said. Season tickets for all four concerts are $30.
Joining the Maestro’s Circle entitles members to two tickets to each concert and dinner with music director and conductor Ted Hadley, Toft said.
Information about the upcoming Magic Valley Symphony season can be found at mvsymphony.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.