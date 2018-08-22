KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host a free evening tour of its current visual arts exhibition, “Burchfield’s Influence: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler, Katy Stone” at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the center, 191 fifth St. E., Ketchum. Enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour with curators and museum guides.
“Burchfield’s Influence” presents the work of 20th-century artist Charles E. Burchfield in conversation with three contemporary artists who count Burchfield among their most important influences: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler and Katy Stone.
The three contemporary artists draw inspiration from Burchfield’s belief in a spiritualized natural world which he translated into radiant landscape paintings that shimmer with energetic line and pattern. The exhibition features a selection of Burchfield’s drawings and watercolor paintings, as well as wallpaper made according to his design.
Alongside these are: Barker’s paintings inspired by pilgrimage sites, divine experiences and landscape; Fidler’s works on paper, including new work made during a residency at the Sun Valley Center in Hailey which was the birthplace of the poet Ezra Pound; and a site-specific installation by Katy Stone.
The exhibition will be on view through Sept. 21. A final evening exhibition tour will be held Sept. 13.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
