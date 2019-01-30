Try 1 month for 99¢
Michael Fabiano and plane

Fabiano

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY OPERA

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Opera has announced that superstar tenor Michael Fabiano will perform a concert at the Argyros Performing Arts Center Saturday.

Of Fabiano’s debut as Lensky in Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” at the Royal Opera, the Sunday Times in London wrote, “I can’t think of a Lensky at Covent Garden who has held the audience so spellbound in 40 years of ‘Onegin’-going ... a glorious debut.” The recipient of the 2014 Beverly Sills Artist Award and the 2014 Richard Tucker Award, Fabiano is the first singer to win both awards in the same year and is considered one of the greatest tenors in the world today.

In the 2018/19 season, Fabiano makes his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut as Rodolfo, opening its season in a new production of “La Bohème.” He returns to the Metropolitan Opera for his role debut as Faust in Boito’s “Mefistofele,” followed by Rodolfo in “La Bohème.” Fabiano portrays a second incarnation of Faust when he assumes the title role in the Gounod opera at the Royal Opera. His debut at Staatsoper Berlin follows, where he will sing the Duke in a new production of “Rigoletto,” followed by another role debut as Carlo VII in Verdi’s “Giovanna D’Arco” at the Teatro Real.

Patrons may choose to attend the Pre-Concert Diva Party and concert or just the concert. Diva tickets can be purchased by calling Robyn at 208-726-0991 or at sunvalleyopera.com. General admission tickets can be obtained by calling 208-721-8947 or at theargyros.org.

