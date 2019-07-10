KETCHUM — Let the good times roll and help uncork summer in the mountains. The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction will take place July 18 to 20. Your participation in the annual festivities is vital to sustaining the center’s year-round arts and education programs for adults, youth and families.
Be first in line for one of the famed Vintner Dinners by purchasing a Grand Cru or Premier Cru package ticket for an all-access pass to the Wine Auction. Reserve your seat at the lively Auction Gala for exclusive auction lots, winery hosted tables and a performance by Nashville country music star Jake Maurer and the Jake Maurer Band. Attend the ever popular Vine & Dine with live music, tapas-style plates from local restaurateurs and, of course, outstanding wines.
To see the full event schedule or buy tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction.
New to the auction this year is the chance to win 50 bottles to start your very own wine cellar. Tickets will be available for purchase during these events:
- Lot viewing and registration — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19
- Both Vine & Dine sites — 5 to 9 p.m. July 20
The price of each ticket will be $50 or five tickets for $200. The value of each bottle of wine is more than the price of one ticket.
Be a part of the action by volunteering at the wine auction in the following ways:
July 19 — Be a wine steward and serve wine during the Wine Auction Gala from 5 to 11 p.m. There will be a volunteer meet-and-greet and orientation at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. As a Gala wine steward volunteer, you will be eligible to receive a complimentary ticket to the Vine & Dine July 20 or a half-price ticket to the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert July 24.
July 20 — Be a food server. Food assembly will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Assist with restaurant set-up and serve or be a wine server from 4 to 9 p.m.
As a Vine & Dine volunteer, you will be eligible to purchase a half-price ticket to the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert July 24.
If you are new to volunteering for the center and would like to help, complete a volunteer application at volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=1368456987.
After you complete this application, you will receive information on how to schedule yourself, manage your schedule and all the details you need. If you’ve volunteered before, please go online and sign up or call Kris Olenick or Chris Carwithen at 208-788-6520 to get scheduled.
For more information about the Sun Valley Center Wine Auction, call Peter Burke at 208-726-9491 or email pburke@sunvalleycenter.org.
