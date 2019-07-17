SUN VALLEY — For 35 years, the Sun Valley Music Festival, formerly the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, has presented must-see, must-hear musical performances in a spectacular setting. Led by music director Alasdair Neale, and comprised of the best musicians from America’s leading orchestras, the festival attracts internationally renowned soloists and 50,000 concert-goers annually.
This year’s free events will be from July 29 to Aug. 23 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road, where music and nature will gloriously enhance each other. The Sun Valley Music Festival encourages and provides opportunities for people from all walks of life to listen, learn and play through inspiring performances in tandem with tuition-free education programs that propel young musicians.
The exciting 2019 Gala will feature Branford Marsalis and the Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra on Aug. 11. Tickets will be required.
The festival’s year-round Music Institute advances the skills and personal development of young people. Through the institute’s summer programs, students at all levels interact with professional musicians, guest artists and peers who share their passion for classical music. Year-round programs engage string, piano and voice students through their high school years in partnership with the local school district.
Through the generosity of hundreds of donors, patrons and volunteers, the Sun Valley Music Festival thrives as the largest admission-free symphony in the country. Financial contributions large and small, countless volunteer hours and the hospitality of the many families who host musicians in their homes, all come together to make the festival a vibrant community enterprise.
“Join me for our exciting 35th season,” Neale said in a statement. “For this anniversary season, I’m delighted to be able to bring so many outstanding guest artists to Sun Valley. I’m especially grateful that they will spend time here, mingling with our patrons and with students in our Music Institute programs. As always, we will continue our tradition of presenting new pieces while also performing some of the best-loved works in the repertoire.”
For more information, to buy tickets or to donate, call 208-622-5607 or go to svmusicfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.