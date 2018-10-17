Sun Valley — Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller will be feted, along with Patsy Cline and the Beach Boys, at the 29th annual Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival this week in Sun Valley.
The festival will feature 40 bands playing multiple sets over five days beginning Wednesday and running through Sunday.
Plenty of audience favorites will be back, including Tom Rigney & Flambeau, the Bruce Innes Trio, the Caroline Martin Swing Band, the High Street Party Band, the Yale Whiffenpoofs a cappella chorus and trumpet player Bob Draga.
New groups include The Black Market Trust composed of five young men from Los Angeles who perform their own take on such songs as the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” Cole Porter’s “Just One of Those Things” and the always popular “Route 66,” which scored a Top 10 hit on the Adult Contemporary charts.
“They take modern songs and play in Gypsy jazz style,” said Carol Loehr, co-director of the festival. “They’re young and handsome and gregarious, and I think people are going to love them.”
Another new group is Two Tone Steiny and the Cadillacs, a high energy West Coast blues band that infuses the stage with plenty of jumping and swinging dance music.
“This is a bit of a stretch for us, beings it’s a little bluesy. But we’re excited about them, and dancers are excited about them,” Loehr said. “They’re going to rock the house.”
Here’s a look at some of the highlights of the five-day festival:
Free performances
- There will be three free Jazz in the Square performances sponsored by Atkinsons’ Market from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. The Black Market Trust will perform Wednesday. Two-Tone Steiny & The Cadillacs will perform Thursday. And Boise’s High Street Party Band will perform Friday.
- Piano and gospel jazz singer Yve Evans and Patty Parsons’ Sun Valley Hallelujah Chorus will perform a free hour of swinging music, including “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Stand By Me,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sun Valley Opera House.
- Northwest Nazarene University Jazz Renaissance will perform at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday in shows that are open to the public.
- The 14-voice Yale Whiffenpoofs will perform at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sun Valley Inn Duck Pond, 3:30 p.m. Friday at Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge, 11 a.m. Saturday at Satchmo’s (Sun Valley’s Boiler Room) and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Duck Pond outside the Sun Valley Inn.
Dance
Dance lessons featuring the Balboa, Lindy hop, line dance, swing and foxtrot are included with the purchase of a day or five-day pass. They will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day at the River Run Lodge beginning on Thursday.
The always lively dance competitions, which can be a blast to watch, will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at River Run Lodge and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sun Valley Opera House.
Special events
Special events include a Tribute to Patsy Cline at 11 a.m. Friday, a Zydeco Hurricane party featuring Tom Rigney & Flambeau and Gator Nation at 10 p.m. Friday, a Glenn Miller set performed by the Kings of Swing at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Valley Inn Limelight Room and High Street Party Band’s Dance through the Decades at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Limelight Room.
Loehr is particularly excited about the Best of Benny Goodman’s 1938 Carnegie Hall Show Big Band Bash at 8 p.m. Friday.
“Benny Goodman was the first jazz musician to play Carnegie Hall — before, it had been relegated to symphonic music,” she said. “Our musicians will play the same show that Benny Goodman played then, and I think it will be a lot of fun to revisit that.”
Gospel
Get your gospel fix on Sunday with three straight sets from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Limelight Room. Or head to the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood for a free performance featuring the Midiri Brothers Sextet at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Sun Valley Hallelujah Chorus will also sing some gospel numbers, along with songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Lean On Me,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sun Valley Opera House.
The festival has endured, becoming one of the largest, longest festivals in the nation, thanks to the inclusion of a variety of music such as Cajun, Zydeco, folk and country western, as well as good fiscal management.
It attracts 250 musicians and 250 sponsors and attracts more than 3,000 unique festival goers.
“It’s hard to say exactly how many people we get — we don’t count a person five times if they have a five-day pass, like some festivals do,” said Loehr. “But the granddaddy of them all — the Sacramento Jazz Festival — closed due to poor fiscal management this year. That moved us into the top spot as far as the length and size, just behind the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.”
The musicians that play the Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival love it.
“It’s beautiful in Sun Valley. It’s got great people and great music and lots of it,” David Sydney Scott of Gator Nation said. “And I do all my shopping at the Gold Mine thrift store.”
Sherry Thorson of Sun Valley Hallelujah Chorus said the festival is one of her favorite gigs too.
“The Jazz Festival is more fun than it is work,” Thorson said. “Yves Evans is so wonderful to sing with. It absolutely boosts my spirit.”
