If you go

Passes good for an entire day’s worth of music start at $44. Evening passes from 5 p.m. until closing start at $29.

Week-long passes are $27 for high school students and $62 for college students. Adult passes good for the entire festival are $182. Children under 13 will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult pass holder.

Parking for recreational vehicles is at the River Run Lodge; showers are available.

For more information, visit https://www.sunvalleyjazz.com.