KETCHUM — Another Sun Valley Half-Marathon will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. It will begin at the Wood River YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, and will finish in Ketchum Town Square. The Sawtooth Brewery Oktoberfest will follow.
The course will run from the YMCA, head south on the bike path, turn left into Elkhorn, climb over Elkhorn and back down to Sun Valley Road, turn right on the bike path toward Trail Creek, do an out-and-back, head back into Ketchum and finish at the town square.
The first 150 racers will get a finisher medal. Trophies will go to first-place males and females in the younger that 19 category; first-place males and females in 10-year increments; and to first, second and third place male and female overall winners.
Registration includes a T-shirt, swag and a coupon for beer at Oktoberfest. To register, call 208-727-9622 or go to woodriverymca.org.
