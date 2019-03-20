SUN VALLEY — The 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival announced its film award winners at the annual Awards Bash — distributing over $200,000 in prizes and mentorship opportunities to independent filmmakers.
Film awards are as follows:
Audience Award — voted on by movie goers. The winner was “Long Shot,” directed by Jonathan Levine.
Additional Audience Awards —
- “The Parts You Lose,” directed by Christopher Cantwell
- “Ghost Fleet,” directed by Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron
- “Running with Beto,” directed by David Modigliani
- “Sea of Shadows,” directed by Richard Ladkani
Producer’s Vision Award — recognizes a producer’s ability to keep a dramatic, feature-length film in focus during the project. The winner was “Running With Beto,” producer Jeff Steen.
One in a Million Awards — honor feature-length stories made for under one million dollars. The narrative winner was “Lemonade,” directed by Ioana Uricaru. The documentary winner was “Tigerland,” directed by Ross Kaufman and produced by Fisher Stevens.
The Shorty Award — the best short film across all categories. The winner was “Kate in Oxnard,” directed by Emily Tomson.
Gem State Award — Presented by festival sponsor Zions Bank, this award recognizes an Idaho filmmaker whose work best reflects the beauty and diversity of the Gem State. The winner was “MAR: Episode 1,” directed by Martin McGreevy.
The Sun Valley Film Festival Film and Screenwriting Competition awards are as follows:
Nat Geo Wild to Inspire — The lucky winner will receive $1,000 and a National Geographic Expedition to explore wildlife and wild places up close alongside Nat Geo Explorers. The winner was “The Flip,” Reed Rickert.
Nat Geo Further Award — recognizes a leader whose work is uniquely innovative, timely and impactful who serves as an outstanding ambassador for breakthrough work. The winner was Mariana van Zeller.
The Film Lab — Tito’s Handmade Vodka presented the Film Lab, hosted by Hannah Fidell. Winners of the competition traveled to the festival where the work-in-progress film was screen-tested for audience feedback. The winning film will be taken to two additional cities before completion with Los Angeles-based post-production company the Farm who will provide up to $185,000 in services. Variety is a partner of the program. The winner was “Colewell,” directed by Tom Quinn and produced by Matthew Thurm, Craig Shilowich, Joshua Blum and Alexandra Byer.
High Scribe Award — receives mentoring from an experienced professional. The winner was “The Graveyard Shift,” written by Max Andrew Dubinsky and Matthew Carpenter.
1 Potato Award — The short screenplay competition awards the screenwriter a $5,000 stipend to help shoot their film in Idaho. The winner was “Girls Are Strong Here,” written by Scott Burkhardt.
Future Filmmaker Forum — showcases student-made films and encourages students in their craft, storytelling and self-expression.
Hot Shot Award — “Control Yourself,” directed by Zoe Takaki who will receive a $1,000 prize.
Gabriel Spirit Award — “Beyond the Wall,” directed by Mia Nelson who will receive a $300 prize
Gem State Jr. Award — “For Us,” directed by Justin Buss who will receive a $500 prize
Sun Valley Film Festival special awards are as follows:
SVFF Vision Award — pays tribute to industry icons who have provided the keen insight, influence and initiative needed to see their creative visions come to fruition. Meg Ryan was honored.
Pioneer Award — presented by Variety, given in recognition of an industry innovator whose work on-screen or behind the camera embodies the trailblazing spirit. Aaron Paul was honored.
Rising Star Award for Directing — recognizes breakthrough talent in the film and television industry. Alex Ross Perry was honored.
Snow Angel Award — presented by Beautycounter, celebrates industry leaders on the front lines of enacting change. Fisher Stevens was honored.
The next edition of the Sun Valley Film Festival will take place from March 11 to 15, 2020.
