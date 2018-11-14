KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has welcomed seven new members to its board of directors. Joining in 2018 are Kelly Corroon, Adam Elias, Caroline Hobbs, Andrea Laporte, Barbara Lehman, Linda Nicholson and Russell Notides. In addition, longtime board member Katherine Rixon is succeeding Tim Wolff as board president.
Rixon has been involved with the center for more than a decade and has served on the board since 2011, most recently as vice-president. She began as one of the original board members of the Junior Patrons Circle — a group of young adults dedicated to fostering a passion for arts and culture in the community and furthering the goals of the center. Rixon hosted numerous JPC events and organized the original New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash. She has also been integrally involved in the center’s primary fundraising event, the Wine Auction.
“I started working with the center because their influence in Sun Valley helps to distinguish our mountain town from other mountain towns in the west,” Rixon said in a statement. “This is a place with a depth of arts, culture and intellectual stimulation that other mountain towns do not have. It’s one of the reasons I chose to live and raise my family here, and I believe it’s important to help the organizations that make this town worth living in.”
Rixon has worked as a real estate broker in Sun Valley since 2000 and is currently part-owner of the Keller Williams Sun Valley/Southern Idaho office. She graduated cum laude from Colorado College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and environmental science. Her husband, Buffalo, is an architect in Ketchum. When Rixon isn’t busy working, she spends her time shuttling her two children to ski races in the winter, paddle-boarding at Alturas Lake in the summer and running the local trails whenever possible.
The Center wishes to express profound appreciation for the dedication and countless contributions of seven individuals who are stepping down from their board positions: Tim Black, Tod Hamachek, David Hanks, Britt Palmedo, Richard Perlman, Trina Peters and Tim Wolff.
