KETCHUM — The Argyros Performing Arts Center will present an eclectic range of shows for your late summer entertainment. Tickets are now on sale. Call 208-806-7437 or go to theargyros.org.
Tuesday, the Argyros welcomed The Mystical Arts of Tibet which has established residency through Saturday at the theater, 120 Main St. S., for five days of cultural enrichment. Witness one of the world’s most ancient sacred traditions as the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala sand painting in the Bailey Studio space. Watch as the lamas meticulously place millions of grains of colored sand into intricate patterns during the week. Join the procession as the Mandala sand painting is dismantled, the sand collected and transported to a river where it will be released into nature — dispersing the healing energies of the Mandala throughout the world.
Viewing of the construction of the Mandala will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and is free to the public. A community sand painting will also be available for anyone who would like to participate.
The Lhasa monks will present Sacred Music Sacred Dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tierney Theater. This performance will combine multi-phonic chanting, music and dance into an unforgettable experience. The selections are drawn from temple dances that have been performed for thousands of years in Tibet. Tickets start at $35 and are only $20 for people 30 years and younger.
Two new events have been added to the calendar in the intimate space of the Bailey Studio:
- Award-winning jazz vocalist Jenna McLain and her quintet will bring their tour to the Argyros on Aug. 12. With a love and devotion for jazz, funk, soul and classical genres, McClain and her band will croon to audiences of all ages.
- Comedian Eddie Ifft will perform in the Bailey Studio on August 21. Called one of the most underrated comics in America by The Onion, Ifft has told jokes around the world to sold-out crowds in over fifteen countries. He is the host of one of the most successful podcasts in the comedy world, “Talkin’ Sh*t,” released his own 30-minute special for Comedy Central and made numerous television appearances. The content for this show is suitable for adults ages 18 and older.
The Bailey Studio productions will feature cabaret table seating. Space is limited. General Admission tickets for both events are $15.
At the end of August, the Argyros will host three nights of Rick Miller’s BOOM, an explosive solo performance that documents the music, culture and politics that shaped the Baby Boomer generation. Blending cutting-edge multimedia, unforgettable characters and tour-de-force storytelling in a stunningly staged production, BOOM allows audiences to experience global events as they unfold — from the Cold War to Vietnam, JFK to MLK and Mao, Beatlemania to the Summer of Love. It’s a mind-blowing experience for audiences of all generations. Tickets to BOOM start at $25.
September will kick off with two performances by Australian cirque ensemble C!RCA. Composed of three circus artists and a violinist, C!RCA’s artists will challenge your perceptions of what is possible for the human body and draw viewers deep into a world of physical daring. Hauntingly beautiful and truly virtuosic, the production “What Will Have Been” is a sublime display of interlocking bodies, awe-inspiring movement and pure physical beauty. Accompanied on stage by a violinist and fusing together the music of Bach and Philip Glass as well as spine-tingling electronica, this explosive production is guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat.
The Argyros’ events schedule and website event calendar are continuously updated with new information and events. Artists and dates are subject to change. For more information, go to theargyros.org.
