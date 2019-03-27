KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Summer Concert Series will feature three nights of music featuring a lineup of world-class performers and their bands: Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Jackson Browne.
“We’re incredibly excited about this summer’s concert series,” Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts, said in a statement. “The series opens with the phenomenal Ziggy Marley, and hometown favorite Michael Franti will be a stunning finish to that first show. R&B artist Nathaniel Rateliff has been on our short list for the last few summers, and this year we’ve finally reeled him in. We’ll close out the season with a concert by the renowned Jackson Browne, who’s been on our wish list for decades. Truly, it’s a summer of huge performers.”
Two amazing musicians and their bands — one stage, one night. Ziggy Marley, followed by Michael Franti and Spearhead, will play at 7 p.m. June 24 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Early entry and VIP access will be at 6 p.m. General admission gates will open at 6:15 p.m.
Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, author and philanthropist. He is not only a reggae icon in his own right but is also the son of reggae royalty — Bob and Rita Marley. He leads his own band, the Melody Makers.
Michael Franti is well-loved by Sun Valley locals for his upbeat songs that feature funk, reggae and folk with a danceable vibe and energy that leaves audiences smiling. With worldwide hits “Say Hey” and “The Sound of Sunshine,” Franti’s music and work focus on spreading positivity and battling the cynicism in the world today.
Tickets for the three-event Summer Concert Series are priced as follows:
- VIP seating area — $333 — $364.64 including taxes and fees. Seats are provided but not reserved, located in front of the sound board, not directly in front the stage.
- Early entry — $198 — $218.84 including taxes and fees
- General admission — $126 — $141.08 including taxes and fees
Tickets for individual concerts start at $20 for students except for Jackson Browne, $35 for SVCA members and $45 for non-members — not including taxes and fees. Prices vary per concert.
The ticket release schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday at 10 a.m. — concert series tickets for SVCA members only
- April 9 at 10 a.m. — individual concert tickets for SVCA members only
- April 16 — all tickets for the general public
To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
More information will follow as later concert dates approach.
