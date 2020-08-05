Storytime with a pandemic twist: Reading under a willow tree in a front yard

What if front lawns were classrooms?
Instead of desks, students sat on quilts in the grass. And instead of walls, a giant willow tree provided shade.
And on some days, the reading coach isn’t a teacher at all, but an English mastiff named Gracie.
That’s the kind of classroom Dickiesue Cates created this summer for children in her Twin Falls neighborhood.
Cates, a literacy paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School, has spent most of her afternoons reading to neighborhood children under the willow tree in her front yard.
It all started with a knock on her door and one simple request: Can you read me a book?
Now it’s common to see four to eight children spread out on her lawn with books nearby. Sometimes they read to Gracie, her family’s dog. The children say Gracie is a good listener, even if she does occasionally slobber on the pages.
“It enhances the want or desire for them to learn,” Cates said. “They usually knock to see if Gracie can come outside to play, but this time they asked if I could read to them.”
When Cates first moved into her home 10 years ago, her house was one of the few in the location and the neighborhood stopped at the mailbox by her home. Now it’s a thriving community filled with family homes.
During the school year, Cates works with students from kindergarten to third grade. She has done this for three years. She came to the job with 30 years of experience teaching in the Head Start program in California and Twin Falls.
“This is the first literacy job that I’ve had,” Cates said. “I just love it. The students, they are so excited to learn. I love reading and writing. It’s my passion.”
When she first started reading to the children this summer, Cates asked her friend Julie Christy for help. Cates said Christy is a longtime Head Start teacher. Cates said Christy gave her advice and recommended children’s books.
Others have helped too.
Sometimes neighborhood parents sit and listen during storytime, and other times they just drop off water and snacks.
“So it is a community effort,” Cates said. “I just love to collaborate. You get so involved and jazzed by other people’s experiences.”
Over the summer the storytime has grown from Cates reading to the children to them writing and drawing their own stories. Cates said the children have even requested math and science worksheets.
On Monday afternoon, four neighborhood girls worked on writing their own stories after Cates read them the book “If...”
“What if toes were teeth?” Cates read while sitting in a white rocking chair.
“Ewww!” Brooklyn Halvorson, 9, said.
“What if kids had tails?” Cates continued.
“That would be so fun,” Mayar Mohamed, 7, added.
Then it was the girls’ turn to make up their own stories. Cates gave them paper and crayons to write and illustrate their own books. And because of COVID-19, she also gave them masks to wear and provided hand sanitizer.
“What if a human was a pickle?” Parker Halverson, 6, said, sharing her story with the group.
“Oh, I love that,” Cates said. “That’s great.”
Soon school will start back up again for Cates and the children. Monday marked one of their last meetings before the new school year.
“I want the students to explore,” Cates said. “To comprehend what they are reading. It’s really nice and I’ve watched them grow over the years. It’s like a family. I love my job and when something clicks and that light goes on, it’s like a reward.”
