Storytime with a pandemic twist: Reading under a willow tree in a front yard

What if front lawns were classrooms?

Instead of desks, students sat on quilts in the grass. And instead of walls, a giant willow tree provided shade.

And on some days, the reading coach isn’t a teacher at all, but an English mastiff named Gracie.

That’s the kind of classroom Dickiesue Cates created this summer for children in her Twin Falls neighborhood.

Cates, a literacy paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School, has spent most of her afternoons reading to neighborhood children under the willow tree in her front yard.

It all started with a knock on her door and one simple request: Can you read me a book?

Now it’s common to see four to eight children spread out on her lawn with books nearby. Sometimes they read to Gracie, her family’s dog. The children say Gracie is a good listener, even if she does occasionally slobber on the pages.

“It enhances the want or desire for them to learn,” Cates said. “They usually knock to see if Gracie can come outside to play, but this time they asked if I could read to them.”