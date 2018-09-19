KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host two cabaret performances by Storm Large, a singer/songwriter, actor, playwright and author.
Performances will be at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m Sept. 28 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road.
Both shows are recommended only for those 17 and older because of strong language and adult content. The 6 p.m. show will be more tame, and the 9 p.m. show will be Storm unleashed.
A frequent guest vocalist with Pink Martini, Storm Large weaves together a cabaret show combining tortured love songs and stories. She has sung with k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, funk legend George Clinton and the BBC Symphony and Los Angeles Chamber orchestras.
In Large’s most recent album, “Le Bonheur,” songs by Cole Porter live comfortably alongside those by Tom Waits, Black Sabbath, Randy Newman and Jacques Brel, as well as a few originals.
Premium reserved seats are $75 for SVCA members and $85 for non-members. Regular reserved seats are $50 for SVCA members and $60 for non-members. Prices do not include taxes or fees. All seats are reserved.
Tickets are available by calling 208-726-9491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or visiting sunvalleycenter.org.
