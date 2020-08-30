Still lots to see and do at the Twin Falls Fair this year

“I’m excited for them,” Tverdy said. “The closer it gets they are all excited about the fair. They make it fun.”

And it’s not just animal projects like pigs, goats and sheep. Tverdy said projects also include robotics, pinewood derby and financial management.

“4-H has come a long ways from the cooking and sewing and canning,” Tverdy said. “It’s changing all the time to grow. Just trying to get the new generation in and to what they are interested in.”

For example, there is a five-day course where 4-H members learn how to dissect different animals. What they learned will be on display at the fair.

“When people call and want a list of our projects I give them an 11-page document,” she said.

And everything fairgoers will see at the fair are projects youth have dedicated themselves to all year long, even during a pandemic.