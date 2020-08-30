Still lots to see and do at the Twin Falls Fair this year

FILER — One of the biggest events of late summer is almost upon us.
You can almost taste the deep-fried foods, see the whirling carnival lights and hear the grandstand applause on a Friday night.
The Twin Falls County Fair is Wednesday through Sept. 7 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. This year’s theme is “Let the Good Times Grow” and features a few changes to the usual schedule.
Instead of three nights of rodeo, spectators will be treated to a fourth night.
Fair manager John Pitz said they added the extra night because of the large number of rodeo contestants in the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo. Typically the fair’s rodeo draws 320 competitors. This year’s rodeo has 468 contestants signed up.
Pitz said all but two of the current world champions will be at the rodeo this year. The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo is one of the top 60 PRCA rodeos in the U.S. as part of the 2020 PRCA Prorodeo Tour.
The large turnout is because other rodeos typically held at the same time were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, Pitz said.
There are no mask mandates for the fair; Pitz said people are encouraged to wear them. Hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds.
“If you are sick you probably need to stay home,” he said. “If you are worried about getting sick you probably need to stay home.”
People are also encouraged to buy tickets online. However, Pitz said there will still be a ticket booth open.
“Make sure you wash your hands a lot and that’s basically it,” he said. “We got more cleaning staff coming to keep stuff walked through a little better.”
While two or three food vendors are not able to show up this year, there will still be 37 other food vendors to choose from. The Mighty Thomas Carnival, which opened for three days last week, will continue through Sept. 7.
Do you like free things? There is a variety of entertainment that is free with paid fair admission. Look for it near the free stage in the park adjacent to the Tom Parks Building, in the Ag Pavilion and in Kiddie Land at the carnival. There are several magic shows, a hypnotist and a petting zoo. EllieMae Millenkamp, a singer-songwriter from Jerome, will perform on the free stage at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Millenkamp was a Team Blake contestant on “The Voice.”
Also don’t forget to check out all the local 4-H and FFA youths’ projects on display at the fair.
Teresa Tverdy, 4-H program specialist, said 593 members will be at the fair.
“I’m excited for them,” Tverdy said. “The closer it gets they are all excited about the fair. They make it fun.”
And it’s not just animal projects like pigs, goats and sheep. Tverdy said projects also include robotics, pinewood derby and financial management.
“4-H has come a long ways from the cooking and sewing and canning,” Tverdy said. “It’s changing all the time to grow. Just trying to get the new generation in and to what they are interested in.”
For example, there is a five-day course where 4-H members learn how to dissect different animals. What they learned will be on display at the fair.
“When people call and want a list of our projects I give them an 11-page document,” she said.
And everything fairgoers will see at the fair are projects youth have dedicated themselves to all year long, even during a pandemic.
“With this COVID, the kids haven’t been as active,” she said. “We are probably down half in our general projects because we were not having the club meetings. Animal projects are the same number. Whatever happened we were going to make it work for the kids. We want the kids to have a good experience. You can show it off to family and friends but it’s cool to show it to the public as well.”
